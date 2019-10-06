Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq says no Iraqi gov't forces fired directly at protesters during unrest

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 19:32
No Iraqi government forces fired directly at protesters during protests, the spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry Major General Saad Ma'an said on Sunday in a news conference broadcast on state television.

Ma'an also said that authorities condemned all attacks against media outlets, after reports of raids at the offices of several local and international news outlets by unidentified groups.


