Iraqi forces kill 10 protesters in Baghdad and Basra

By REUTERS
November 8, 2019 01:16
Iraqi security forces shot dead at least six anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Thursday and killed four others as they broke up a sit-in in the southern city of Basra, police and medical sources said.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, dozens of protesters burned tyres and blocked the entrance to the port of Umm Qasr, preventing lorries from transporting food imports, just hours after operations had resumed, port officials said.The government says it is enacting reforms but has offered nothing that is likely to satisfy most protesters.


