ISIS leader Baghdadi's deputy arrested by Iraqi forces

"A unit from the Hawija police in the province of Kirkuk has arrested the terrorist known as ‘Abu Khaldoun’ inside one of the apartments in the March 1 area."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 22:25
A MAN purported to be Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on April 29. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iraqi security forces have arrested a man said to have been former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during an operation in the Kirkuk Governorate north of Baghdad, according to Al-Arabiya.
Pictures of the captured leader were published on the Iraqi "Security Media Cell's" Twitter which added that the ISIS deputy leader was found with a false identification card.
"A unit from the Hawija police in the province of Kirkuk has arrested the terrorist known as ‘Abu Khaldoun’ inside one of the apartments in the March 1 area," said the Iraqi statement. "He was carrying a false identity card under the name of Shaalan Obeid. This criminal worked as a deputy under al-Baghdadi and was previously the so-called military prince of the province of Salah al-Din."
Baghdadi, an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died by detonating a suicide vest as he fled into a dead-end tunnel as elite US special forces closed in.
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said Baghdadi brought two young children into the tunnel with him - not three, as had been the US government estimate. Both children were believed to be under the age of 12 and both were killed, he said.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iraq ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
