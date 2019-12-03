ISIS leader Baghdadi's deputy arrested by Iraqi forces

Iraqi security forces have arrested a man said to have been former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during an operation in the Kirkuk Governorate north of Baghdad, according to Al-Arabiya.Pictures of the captured leader were published on the Iraqi "Security Media Cell's" Twitter which added that the ISIS deputy leader was found with a false identification card."A unit from the Hawija police in the province of Kirkuk has arrested the terrorist known as ‘Abu Khaldoun’ inside one of the apartments in the March 1 area," said the Iraqi statement. "He was carrying a false identity card under the name of Shaalan Obeid. This criminal worked as a deputy under al-Baghdadi and was previously the so-called military prince of the province of Salah al-Din."Baghdadi, an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died by detonating a suicide vest as he fled into a dead-end tunnel as elite US special forces closed in.Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said Baghdadi brought two young children into the tunnel with him - not three, as had been the US government estimate. Both children were believed to be under the age of 12 and both were killed, he said.Reuters contributed to this report.