Iraqi protesters exchange fire with security forces in Nassiriya

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 20:17
 BASRA - Gunfights between protesters and security forces broke out in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Wednesday, with elite counter-terrorism troops deploying after police "lost control" of the situation, police sources told Reuters.

Two protesters had been killed in the city on Wednesday and one on Tuesday after police opened fire to disperse protests.

Five people were killed nationwide and at least 132 wounded on Wednesday in renewed nationwide clashes between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces, the largest display of public anger against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's year-old government.


