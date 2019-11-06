Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 10:30
Breaking news

Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on Baghdad's Shuhada bridge, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said. There appeared to be no casualties.

Protesters had blocked the bridge since Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts to bring the country to a standstill, with thousands continuing to partake in anti-government protests in the capital and southern provinces.


