Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

Breaking news.
Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on Baghdad's Shuhada bridge, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said. There appeared to be no casualties.
Protesters had blocked the bridge since Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts to bring the country to a standstill, with thousands continuing to partake in anti-government protests in the capital and southern provinces.
