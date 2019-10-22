Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi security forces used excessive force during protests, 157 killed

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 14:33
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - An Iraqi government committee investigating a wave of unrest found that 157 people, mostly civilians, were killed because security forces used excessive force and live fire to quell protests, according to a report by the panel seen by Reuters.

Protests over high unemployment, poor public services and corruption erupted on Oct. 1, prompting a violent security crackdown. Protesters blame graft and infighting among political leaders for failing to improve their lives even in peacetime, two years after Islamic State was declared defeated in Iraq."The committee found that officers and commanders lost control over their forces during the protests (and this) caused chaos," the panel said in its report.

It said the committee found evidence of sniper fire targeting protesters from inside a building in central Baghdad.

"The committee found during its field investigation shells from a sniper rifle inside an abandoned building near a petrol station in central Baghdad," the report said.

It said 149 civilians and eight members of the security forces were killed before the unrest subsided on Oct. 7. Protesters plan to resume rallies on Friday.

It recommended that the Baghdad operations commander in charge of the response to the unrest and dozens of other senior security officials be dismissed.

Iran-backed militias deployed snipers on Baghdad rooftops during what became Iraq’s deadliest anti-government protests for years, two Iraqi security officials told Reuters last week.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
German minister: Some allies irritated by proposal for Syria security zone

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings