IDF reinforces Iron Dome amid Gaza violence

THE IRON Dome system, one of many cutting edge aspects of Israel’s defense sector that has received support from the US..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF reinforced its Iron Dome missile defense batteries on Friday in southern Israel in anticipation of possible rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
The batteries were reinforced a day after a Hamas member was killed by IDF troops along the border fence in what the military said was a misunderstanding.
The man, identified as 28 year old Mahmoud Ahmad Sabri al-Adham, was shot by troops as he approached the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas’ military wing stated that Adham’s death will not go “unpunished” and that Israel would “bear the consequences of this criminal act.”
“Israel intentionally fired at one of our members while he was carrying out his duties. We are carrying out an investigation into this crime,” the group added.
According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit 2,000 Palestinians violently demonstrated in several spots along the Gaza border on Friday.
Two Palestinians were also identified as crossing the border fence into Israeli territory in the southern part of the Strip and immediately returned.
During the riots IDF troops used riot dispersal means against the demonstrators.
Thousands of Gazans have been protesting along the security fence on a weekly basis taking part in Great Return March demonstrations which began last year, calling for an end of the 12 year long Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza over 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,000 others injured by IDF since the beginning of the protests.
Also on Friday, a delegation of senior Egyptian intelligence officials entered Gaza for talks with the Hamas leadership over reconciliation with Israel and the attempts to reach a reconciliation with Fatah.
