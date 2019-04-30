IDF: Islamic Jihad to try firing rockets into Israel during May - report

Iron Dome.
The Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza may try to fire rockets into Israel in order to disrupt Independence Day and the Eurovision events, KAN news reported on Tuesday.
The report comes after it was announced earlier today that Iron Dome batteries were being deployed to multiple locations throughout the country.
The news report said that it had received intelligence information about the imminent attempt by Islamic Jihad to stir unrest in the upcoming weeks, especially during next week's Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest events held in Tel Aviv in mid-May.
The release of such information is seen as unusual, especially considering that this is the second time this month that such information about Islamic Jihad has been released by the IDF.
KAN's military reporter, Roi Sharon, said that the info was revealed purposely to send a message to Islamic Jihad's leader Baha Abu Al-Ata that the IDF knows what he's planning and to deter the terror organization from acting upon their terror attempts.
The IDF also blamed Islamic Jihad for a rocket which was fired towards the Mediterranean Sea on Monday.
