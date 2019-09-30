Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Islamic State clams attack on soldiers in northeast Nigeria

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 17:54
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Militants in northeast Nigeria killed at least nine people in an attack on Sunday, sources told Reuters on Monday.

One military source and one resident in the town of Gubio in Borno state said the attack on the area began around 4:30 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m.On Monday, Islamic State claimed the attack in its Amaq news agency, saying it killed and wounded 18 Nigerian soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing.

The resident said that armed men were able to move freely for more than three hours after overpowering soldiers, and that they left without challenge.


