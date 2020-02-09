The Ministry of Health called on citizens to reconsider non-essential travel to a list of Southeast Asian destinations, as efforts increase to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into Israel.Following a situational assessment on Sunday, the ministry said citizens should reconsider whether to travel to the following destinations, in addition to China: Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macao, South Korea and Taiwan. A warning regarding travel to China has been in place since January 26.