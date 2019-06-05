Israel gets first gay minister: Ohana appointed interim justice minister

MK Amir Ohana.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Amir Ohana will be Israel's first-ever gay minister after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to appoint him interim justice minister.
The move comes ahead of Thursday's LGBTQ Pride parade in Jerusalem.The official Prime Minister's Office statement announcing the appointment emphasized Ohana's professional qualifications as "a lawyer who is very familiar with the legal system," his law degree and his apprenticeship in the State's Attorney's Office Tel Aviv district. The statement said Ohana has appeared before courts across the country and sponsored key legislation in the Knesset, including the Nation-State Law.
But Netanyahu's spokesman Yonatan Urich singled out only the history Netanyahu was making in the appointment: "For the first time ever, a member of the LGBT community will be a senior member of the Israeli government."
Ohana replaces Ayelet Shaked who Netanyahu fired on Sunday. Netanyahu is expected to appoint several more ministers from Likud next week, but he had to expedite the appointment of a justice minister, because Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ruled that Netanyahu could not hold the portfolio due to his ongoing criminal cases.
