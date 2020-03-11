The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel limits gatherings to 100 people, universities may be closed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 11, 2020 19:28
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Israel is limiting crowd gatherings to a maximum of 100 people to combat the rapidly growing rate of coronavirus infections in the country.
Netanyahu made the announcements during a press conference held along with Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman.On Tuesday, Israel limited the gatherings to a maximum of 2,000 people, a substantial decrease from the previously allowed number of 5,000 people.
The implications of the new instructions are that teachings in universities might be postponed.
The announcement was made after the Health Ministry made these recommendations to the prime minister. Those also included canceling shows and close movie theaters.
