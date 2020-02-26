Israel reopens Gaza crossings after calm restored

Israel has reopened the Gaza crossing, which include the pedestrian one at Erez and the commercial one at Kerem Shalom, on Wednesday now that calm appears to have been restored between Hamas and the IDF.The crossings were closed on Monday night after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had launched over 60 rockets and mortars against southern Israel. The fishing zone has also been reopened and set at 15 nautical miles. The Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories made the decision to reopen the crossings after holding a situational assessment.