Israeli arrested for spying for Iran

An Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of having links with Iranian intelligence agencies and providing intelligence on strategic sites in Israel, the Shin Bet security agency announced on Tuesday.The man, whose identity is under gag order and cannot be published, was indicted on serious security offenses in the Lod District Court.The man was arrested on March 16 in a joint Shin Bet and Israel police operation. At the time of his arrest authorities seized encryption devices as well as a disk drive that he tried to destroy during his arrest.According to the investigation, he had been in contact with Iranian intelligence officials as well as an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in Lebanon,Khaled Yamani.The man had also held meetings with Iranian intelligence officers several times while abroad during which he is said to have received funds, training, secret encryption tools and more so that he could continue to be in contact with his handlers “in an encrypted manner even after his return to Israel,” the Shin Bet said.According to the security agency’s investigation, as part of his meetings with Iranian intelligence officials, he was asked to provide information on several issues, including: security and strategic sites in Israel; the way in which the rifts in Israeli society could be deepened; recruit Israeli-Arabs to help Iran and carrying out terror attacks against targets in Israel in the name of liberating Palestine.“The results of the investigation indicate the depth of ties between Iran and the PFLP and their efforts to carry out espionage and terrorist activities within Israel, even during the global fight against the Corona pandemic that has spread so badly in Iran,” the Shin Bet said in a statement, adding that “this investigation demonstrates that once again that Iran and its proxies are working to recruit and exploit Israeli civilians to work for Iran.”