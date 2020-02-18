Israeli court rules in favor of NSO in lawsuit against Facebook

An Israeli court ruled in favor of NSO Group in its lawsuit against Facebook. A group of employees from Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc in November, saying the social media giant had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued NSO in October. Messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, had accused NSO in its own legal action of helping government spies to break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.The NSO employees said their Facebook and Instagram accounts and also those of former workers and family members had been blocked. They petitioned the Tel Aviv District Court to order Facebook to unblock the accounts, which they claim was done abruptly and without notice.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.