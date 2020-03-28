Israeli dies of coronavirus in Italy

An 82-year-old Israeli from Haifa who was vacationing in Italy has died of coronavirus, according to the Foreign Ministry.The man was traveling on a cruise ship near Turin in northwest Italy with his wife when he was diagnosed with the novel virus. He was hospitalized in the area and passed away a few days later.
Israeli consul in Rome Eitan Avraham is assisting the family following the man's death.This traveler is the first reported Israeli to die from the virus abroad. So far, 12 Israelis have died in the country and more than 3,600 people are infected. In Italy, the numbers are among the highest in the world: more than 10,000 people have died since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency.