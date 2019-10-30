Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli embassy in Washington DC to shut down in protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 03:21
 The Israeli embassy in Washington DC announced on Wednesday that it would be shut down starting with October 30.

No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy or the Consulate.

The Embassy stated that the move was due to the decision of the Finance Ministry to breach the understandings that were agreed upon and signed by the ministry's Director General, and apply a one-sided procedure that alters a decades-long protocol.


