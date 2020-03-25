Israeli government approves new restrictions to combat coronavirus

Following a six hour discussion, the government approved new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in Israel.The new restrictions still do not restrict grocery stores, gas station, banks and pharmacies. However, they severely restrict movement and allow the police to enforce these new rules more severely. The restrictions include:- Leaving the house at a distance of beyond 100 meters, unless it's for an approved purpose such as going out to get supplies, groceries or medicine.- Public transportation will be significantly reduced, and may only be used for approved purposes, as noted above.- Food delivery and essential house maintenance services are still allowed to operate.These new restrictions will be in effect from Wednesday evening onward.