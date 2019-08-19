Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli teen wounded in ramming attack in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 13:12
Nahum Nevies, 17, who was wounded in a car ramming attack in the West Bank on Friday, is in critical condition and his life is still in danger, reported the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital on Monday. Noam, Nahum's sister, is in light condition.


The siblings are from the Elazar settlement in the Etzion bloc. They were hit on Friday by a car driven by Alaa Harimi, 26, of Bethlehem, who was shot and killed by a policeman. The car was stolen. Harimi reportedly had previously been jailed for what Israel’s Channel 12 called “terror offenses.” The Israeli military called the car ramming a terror attack.
Nahum, who is a rising senior in high school, suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury. Noam Nevies is performing national service working with school-age children from families facing difficulties. 


