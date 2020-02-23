The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Italy reports third coronavirus death

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 18:35
A third coronavirus patient died Sunday in Northern Italy.
4 in UK test positive for coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:33 PM
5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Turkey border area – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:26 PM
Liberman: Israel allows Hamas to get funds, and they fire at us
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 06:15 PM
Two wounded in explosion in Lebanon – sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:03 PM
EU on coronavirus outbreak in Italy: 'No need to panic'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 05:38 PM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 05:34 PM
Sick Beersheba hotel employee told to stay under quarantine in his room
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 05:15 PM
Tel Aviv, Jerusalem marathons could be canceled due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 04:54 PM
MK Orly Levy: Coronavirus engineered in Chinese lab
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 04:39 PM
Saudi-led coalition says it foiled a Houthi attack in the Red Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 03:03 PM
Venice Carnival events canceled due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 02:59 PM
China still in crucial stage of coronavirus battle - President Xi Jinping
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 02:00 PM
Iran says in total 43 infected with coronavirus, 8 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 01:50 PM
Hamas official: we have not reached an understanding with Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 01:37 PM
Iraq extends ban on border crossings by Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 01:33 PM
