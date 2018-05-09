May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Japan says to normalize N. Korea ties if nuclear, abduction issues solved

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 05:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

OKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday his nation will normalize ties with North Korea if the nuclear and missile issues, along with that of the abduction of Japanese citizens, are solved comprehensively.

Abe was speaking after a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held in Tokyo.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the same news conference he supported the idea of dialog between Japan and North Korea.

North Korea has admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades ago to train spies. Five have returned to Japan.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
Chinese diplomat: All parties should stick to Iran nuclear pact

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut