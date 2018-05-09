Japan says to normalize N. Korea ties if nuclear, abduction issues solved

OKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday his nation will normalize ties with North Korea if the nuclear and missile issues, along with that of the abduction of Japanese citizens, are solved comprehensively.



Abe was speaking after a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held in Tokyo.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the same news conference he supported the idea of dialog between Japan and North Korea.



North Korea has admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades ago to train spies. Five have returned to Japan.



