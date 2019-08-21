Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Japanese report to say N.Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads - newspaper

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 04:22
Japan will upgrade its estimate of North Korea's nuclear weapons capability in an upcoming annual defense report, saying it seems Pyongyang has already achieved the miniaturization of warheads, the Yomiuri newspaper said in an unsourced report on Wednesday.

That compares with the assessment in last year's report in which the government said it was possible North Korea had achieved miniaturization, the Japanese daily said without citing sources.

The government is planning to approve the report at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September. The report will maintain the assessment that North Korea's military activities pose a "serious and imminent threat," the Yomiuri said.


