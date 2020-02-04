The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jared Kushner will present the Deal of the Century to the UN on Thursday

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 04:27
An American source told the various news agencies that US president Donald Trump's special envoy  to the Middle East, Jared Kushner, will present the American peace plan called the "Deal of century" to the UN security council on Thursday.  
China says U.S. should not overreact on coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 03:09 AM
US State secretary spoke with Sudan's leader, hopes to strengthen ties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 02:29 AM
China reports 64 new coronavirus deaths, total at 425
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:18 AM
United Airlines suspending U.S.-bound mainland China flights a day earlie
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 12:47 AM
Netanyahu returns to Israel from his visit to Africa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 12:35 AM
Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:55 PM
Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:42 PM
Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:39 PM
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:22 PM
US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:53 PM
Vatican sends masks to China to help with coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:50 PM
WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:54 PM
Two drones downed near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:55 PM
Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:31 PM
3 Gazan fishermen arrested by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 06:16 PM
