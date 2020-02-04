Jared Kushner will present the Deal of the Century to the UN on Thursday
By MAARIV ONLINE
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 04:27
An American source told the various news agencies that US president Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Jared Kushner, will present the American peace plan called the "Deal of century" to the UN security council on Thursday.
