Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. . (photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)

Jewish millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on Friday night, according to law officials that spoke with ABC News.



Epstein killed himself in his lower Manhattan jail cell.

The millionaire was a financier in the US who was arrested in early July for the sexual trafficking of dozens of minors as young as 14 between the years 2002 and 2005. He was expected to stand trial next year.Over a decade ago, Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in Florida.He reached a non-prosecution deal in 2008, as well, with the office of then-Miami attorney Alexander Acosta to end a federal sexual abuse investigation involving at least 40 teenage girls. He then pleaded guilty, spend 13 months in jail, and registered as a sex offender.The Justice Department opened an investigation in February into the way Acosta, now US President Donald Trump's labor secretary, handled the deal.Epstein was appealing to a district judge's refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home. He was on suicide watch since late July when he was found unresponsive with marks around his neck.Former prime minister and Democratic Union Party member Ehud Barak was reported to have stayed by Epstein's Manhattan home regularly, bringing up accusations regarding the extent of their relationship.Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted regarding Epstein's death that "it is unbelievable how Ehud Barak manages to avoid [convictions] every time."He followed with the statement, "'committed suicide,'" suggesting that Epstein's death was not by his hands.

