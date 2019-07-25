Jeffrey Epstein tries to commit suicide in jail cell - report

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Reports on Thursday indicated that Jeffrey Epstein tried to commit suicide after he was found in his jail cell in New York wounded, according to Maariv. A court in New York denied Epstein's request to be released on bail due to allegations that he was involved in sex trafficking, sex offenses and pedophelia.
Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls, was found unconscious in a Manhattan jail cell with injuries to his neck, media reported late on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources, Reuters reported.
Epstein was found by guards sprawled on the floor of cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Wednesday, media reported. Some media reported that his face appeared blue.
The billionaire financier was taken to hospital, the New York Post reported, but it was unclear where he was taken or what his condition was.
It was not clear how he suffered his injuries.
Neither a representative for the correctional center nor Epstein's attorney returned calls or email inquiries from Reuters.
Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the appeal for bail was expected. His lawyer Reid Weingarten did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan declined to comment.
The charges, concerning alleged misconduct from at least 2002 to 2005, were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.
In denying him bail, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said the government had shown by clear and convincing evidence that Epstein would pose a danger to the community if released pending trial.
