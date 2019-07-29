Jewish man shot outside synagogue in North Miami Beach

Miami Dade Police car, illustrative.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Jewish man was shot outside a synagogue on Sunday evening near North Miami Beach.
Reports say the man was attended afternoon prayer services at Young Israel of North Miami when he was shot by an assailant from a moving black car.
The man was reportedly wounded in the leg, and treated by a volunteer of Hatzalah who was present.
The Yeshiva World reported the victim is Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, aged 69.
He was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is reportedly in stable condition.
Security sources close to the Jewish community informed the Jerusalem Post that initial reports indicate the shooting was not directly targeting the synagogue, nor the Jewish victim but may have stemmed from an earlier incident between the offenders and a third party.
This is a developing story.
