Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish man shot outside synagogue in North Miami Beach

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 29, 2019 06:01
Miami Dade Police car, illustrative

Miami Dade Police car, illustrative. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

A Jewish man was shot outside a synagogue on Sunday evening near North Miami Beach.

Reports say the man was attended afternoon prayer services at Young Israel of North Miami when he was shot by an assailant from a moving black car.

The man was reportedly wounded in the leg, and treated by a volunteer of Hatzalah who was present.

The Yeshiva World reported the victim is Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, aged 69.

He was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is reportedly in stable condition.

Security sources close to the Jewish community informed the Jerusalem Post that initial reports indicate the shooting was not directly targeting the synagogue, nor the Jewish victim but may have stemmed from an earlier incident between the offenders and a third party.


This is a developing story.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Followers of ultra-orthodox Jewish rabbi Moses Teitelbaum of the Satmar Hassidim
July 29, 2019
Housing developers sue New York officials for trying to keep out Hasidic Jews

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings