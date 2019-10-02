Joint List members to boycott Knesset inauguration over sectarian violence

AHMAD TIBI – since Israel’s very first election in 1949, Arabs have voted and served as members in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi tweeted on Wednesday that all 13 of the MKs for the Joint List will boycott the inaugural swearing in of MKs to the 22nd Knesset.



The lawmakers’ boycott comes as part of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel’s general strike, planned for Thursday.

In the tweet he said "Tomorrow the 13 MKs from the Joint List will not participate in the inaugural swearing in of the Knesset, in solidarity with the general strike protesting the wave of murders in Arabic towns and the subsequent lack of policing. It's like the wild west, guns a'blazing."Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said: “Dozens of people murdered since the beginning of this year are not just victims of violent crime, they are victims of the government and law enforcement’s apathy.“It cannot be that we will continue burying our children while the rest of the MKs take celebratory photos in the plenum,” Odeh added. “We will join our constituents in demonstrations across the country.”MK Youssef Jabareen said Joint List MKs will take a leading role in the High Follow-Up Committee's protests."We cannot go back to our routine when the blood continues to be spilled in Arab towns without the police and law enforcement authorities lifting a finger. We have reached our limit," Jabareen said.There have been 71 murders in the Israeli-Arab population so far in 2019, a 20% increase since last year. Ten of the victims were women. Seven of the murders took place in one week in September, including four in one day.On Friday, hundreds of residents of the Wadi Ara area protested in Umm al-Fahm, calling to close the police station, because they said the police is not doing enough to fight violence in the streets.

