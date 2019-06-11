Jordan, Morocco and Egypt to attend Bahrain workshop

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (front R) arrives with Arab leaders Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (front L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain, and Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Governor of Makkah Region, at the opening of the Mohamed Najib military base.
(photo credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Jordan, Morocco and Egypt informed the US of their attendance in the upcoming Bahrain economic workshop in which the Trump administration plans to release the first details of the Trump peace plan, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
The Palestinians, meanwhile, said they would boycott the event and on Sunday announced that they are planning a “popular uprising,” scheduled for June 25 and 26, to coincide with the summit.
On Sunday French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed US President Donald Trump's ‘Deal of the Century,’ saying it’s “an approach that cannot grant serenity,” during a state visit to Morocco.
“To those falsely claiming our vision is just economic peace: we’ve been clear that the economic vision we present can’t exist without the political component, and the political component can’t succeed without the economic,” Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, said in a May tweet. “Don’t believe rumors the plan is only economic. It’s not.”
