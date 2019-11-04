Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordanian FM says two jailed by Israel will be returned home by weekend

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 4, 2019 15:54
A demonstrator holds a picture of Jordanian citizen Hiba Labadi during a protest calling for the release of Labadi and Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted that the two Jordanian's jailed by Israel will be returned to Jordan by the end of the week.

Officials of the Prime Minister's Office of Israel travelled to Amman and informed Jordanian officials that the two jailed will return to Jordan, Channel 13 reported.

"The detainees will be released as a gesture to Jordan," an Israel official said.

Heba Labadi and Abdel Rahman Meri were detained at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on August 20th and September 2nd, respectively.

Safadi's tweet said that the government has worked to free them since the first day and is working with King Abdullah II to take all "necessary steps to return them safely at all costs."


Labadi has been on a hunger-strike for 42 days ago. She was arrested at the Allenby Bridge as she traveled from Jordan to the West Bank to attend a family wedding on suspicion that she had met with Hezbollah terrorists during a trip to Lebanon. It's a charge Labadi has rejected.

Meri was arrested at the Allenby Bridge on suspicion that he is affiliated with Hamas.

The arrests have heightened tensions between Israel and Jordan. Last week Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel Ghassan al-Majali.

Jordan and Israel are also at odds over Amman's refusal to extend a land lease to Israel of two tracts of territory at Naharayim and Zofar which Israelis have had access to for 25 years, since the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty was signed.

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


