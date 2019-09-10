Katz lauds Netanyahu for committing to Jordan valley Sovereignty

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz lauded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday for his commitment to annex the Jordan valley, if reelected.



“I am convinced that the US administration, always friendly towards Israel,” he said, “will support and is supporting the move.” “The Israeli voter will be asked to pick between those who defend the security borders of the state of Israel,” he said, “and those who support giving over lands and uprooting hundreds of thousands of Jews from their homes and lands.”





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });