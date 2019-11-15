Khamenei: Iran not calling for disappearance of Jewish people

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Tehran is not calling for the “disappearance of Jewish people,” and that people of all religions should decide Israel's future. He added that people like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be annihilated in such a scenario.The Iranian Supreme Leader routinely calls for Israel’s destruction.Khamenei made these remarks while addressing the International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran.“There has been a frequent mention of the 'disappearance of the State of Israel’; this does not mean the disappearance of the Jewish people; we have nothing to do with them. This means the disappearance of that regime and the imposed regime,” he said. Khamenei refers to the Jewish State as “the Zionist regime.”The ayatollah added that in his view after Israel disappears, “the people of Palestine - be they Muslim, Christian or Jewish - should choose their own government."However, he also mentioned that Palestinians would “annihilate people like Netanyahu.”Khamenei claimed that “we are not antisemitic” and that “Jews live in Iran safely.”Upwards of 20,000 Jews live in the Islamic Republic of Iran today.The remnant of this ancient community continues to practice Judaism, and while the bulk of Persian Jewry fled the country to take up residence in mostly Israel and the United States following the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the Jews of Iran maintain that they are permitted freedom of worship by the authorities.Reuters contributed to this report.