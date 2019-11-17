NYC Conference
Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for "sabotage" in Iran gasoline price protests

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across the country, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for "sabotage", state television reported.
"Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran's enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so," Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to state TV.

Khamenei said the increase in gasoline prices was based on expert opinion and should be backed, the TV added.
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster N.Korea's peace effort
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:37 AM
Louisiana's Democratic governor wins in Republican-leaning state
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:12 AM
China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 04:38 AM
Chile police stopped rescue workers helping dying protester
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 02:45 AM
U.S. imposes travel ban on Cuba's interior minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:50 AM
U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:35 AM
Uruguay soccer team lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 01:15 AM
Deputy Defense Minister calls on Liberman to prevent minority government
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 01:08 AM
Failed rocket launch from southern Gaza Strip
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 12:04 AM
Five dead in San Diego shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:46 PM
Iranian official warns protesters that security forces could take action
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 11:35 PM
Pompeo: US supports Iran protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:23 PM
Odeh to Netanyahu: 'Mr. Magician, it's time to disappear'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 06:44 PM
IDF spots suspect crossing from Lebanon to Israel, detains the man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:40 PM
Bomb attack in Syrian town of Al-Bab kills 10 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 01:27 PM
