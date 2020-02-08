The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Khamenei says Iran is not posing any threat to other countries

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 11:50
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17
(photo credit: REUTERS)
DUBAI - Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.
"Iran poses no threat to any other country ... Our only aim is to make sure our security is guaranteed," Khamenei told a group of commanders and staff of Iran's Air Force.
The sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States are a "criminal act" against the country,  Khamenei added, according to state TV.
"These sanctions are criminal act ... but we can turn it to an opportunity by distancing Iran's economy from being dependent on oil exports," said Khamenei.
On Saturday, Khamenei also said Islamic Republic should become strong enough to confront enemies' plots, state TV reported on Saturday.
"We should become so strong to be able to put an end to our enemies' plots ... their plots against the Iranian nation are doomed to fail," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying in a meeting with commanders and staff of the country's Air Force.
Khamenei told a gathering of Air Force commanders and staff on Saturday that Iran has a very strong Air Force despite limitations imposed on the country by the United States since the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.
"Since the revolution their aim was to stop us from having a strong air force ... but look at us now. We even build planes. We have transformed their pressure to opportunity," said Khamenei according to state news agency IRNA.
Iran is marking the 41th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, which toppled the U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
The Islamic Republic has vowed to increase its military strength despite mounting pressure from Western countries to curtail its military capabilities, including its ballistic missile program.


