Khamenei says any aggressor would regret attacking Iran

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 18:42
DUBAI - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that U.S.-allied Gulf Arab States were "under the will of the United States" and warned that any attacker would regret taking action against Iran, according to state television.

"We have no motive for being hostile to these countries, but they are under the will of the United States ...in acting against Iran... Any aggressor will regret attacking Iran," Khamenei told visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to state television."Ending the war in Yemen will have a positive impact on the region," Khamenei added.


