Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Khamenei tells Iran's Guards to develop more advanced, modern weapons

"The Guards should have advanced and modern weapons ... Your weapons should be modern and updated. It should be developed at home. You need to develop and produce your weapons," Khamenei said.

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 12:44
1 minute read.
Khamenei tells Iran's Guards to develop more advanced, modern weapons

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen near a "3 Khordad" system which is said to had been used to shoot down a U.S. military drone, according to news agency Fars, in this undated handout picture. (photo credit: FARS NEWS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)



DUBAI - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Sunday to develop more advanced and modern weapons, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid rising regional tensions.

"The Guards should have advanced and modern weapons ... Your weapons should be modern and updated. It should be developed at home. You need to develop and produce your weapons," Khamenei said in a speech at Imam Hussein Military University in Tehran.



Tensions in the Gulf have spiked since the United States, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany publicly blamed Iran for Sept. 14 attacks on the world’s biggest crude oil-processing facility in Saudi Arabia.



"Today the Guards have a powerful presence inside and outside Iran...America's hostile approach has increased the Guards' greatness," Khamenei said.



Iran has denied involvement in the Saudi attacks, which were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen.



The United States plans to deploy about 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia, including fighter squadrons, an air expeditionary wing and air defense personnel, amid heightened tensions with the Saudis' arch-rival Iran.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated sharply since President Donald Trump pulled out last year from world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports.


Related Content

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to address conservative activists at the Values Voter Summit in
October 13, 2019
Trump swears allegiance to Israel as he decries endless Middle East wars

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings