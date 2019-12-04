Knesset approves motion to stop deporting migrant children

The Knesset approved the first reading of a proposal to stop the deportation of children of migrant workers on Wednesday.The motion was submitted by MKs Miki Haimovich, Ofer Kasif and Nitzan Horowitz, and pased its first reading almost unanimously with 14 votes for, and 1 against.Joint List MK Ofer Cassif tweeted following the vote that "the road is still a long way off, but today we filed a motion against the deportation of the children of migrant workers that were born and raised here, and we succeeded. The next step is making a decision in the regulating committee, in the hopes of stopping the illegal deportation and incarceration of these children."