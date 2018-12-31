Knesset passes law criminalizing the hiring of prostitutes

Breaking news.
The Knesset passed a law criminalizing the hiring of prostitutes on Monday. The new law, passed in the final days of the Knesset session, makes it illegal for men to pay for sex, just as it is for women to be sex workers.
When the law goes into effect, a first-time offender will be fined NIS 2,000 for hiring or attempting to hire a prostitute and NIS 4,000 for further offenses. It also allows for pressing charges and fining the offender up to NIS 75,300. It offers the Justice Ministry the option of instituting other punishments, such as “John Schools,” meant to educate those who paid for sex.
The law does not only make frequenting prostitutes a criminal offense, it seeks to help people leave sex work and find other careers. It budgets NIS 90 million over the next three years for the rehabilitation of prostitutes.
The law was passed with a majority of 34 MKs, with no opposition.
The new law will make Israel the 10th country to institute what is called the “Nordic Model” of combating human trafficking and prostitution. Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.
