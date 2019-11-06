Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Knesset to discuss state of Syrian Kurds for the first time

By ANNA BARSKY, MAARIV ONLINE
November 6, 2019 00:21
The Knesset is scheduled to have a discussion on the state of the Kurds in Northeast Syria for the first time since the Turkish invasion, initiated by Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser.

The last time a similar initiative was brought to the floor of the Knesset was in May 2018. While the European Union, US House of Representatives and French, German and Hungarian Parliaments have all condemned the Turkish aggression in Northeast Syria, the Knesset has yet to initiate a discussion solidifying Israel's official position.

