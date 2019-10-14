Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 19:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russia wanted Turkey to ensure its military incursion into northern Syria was proportionate with the situation.

Ushakov, speaking in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Vladimir Putin, was commenting on Turkey's military operation which it launched last week.Ushakov said the main thing for Moscow was that Turkey's offensive - which targets Syrian Kurdish militia seen by Ankara as aligned with Kurdish separatists in Turkey - not harm efforts to find a political solution to Syria's eight-year-old war.

Around the time when Ushakov made his comments, Turkey's Defense Ministry tweeted that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had discussed Syria and issues of security and defense in a phone call.

On Monday, Russian-backed Syrian government forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria after the Turkish incursion, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
Syrian state media says army enters town of Manbij in northern Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings