Kremlin says it understands Turkey's security worries in Syria's northeast

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 16:04
 MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by the situation in Syria's northeast amid a Turkish military offensive there, but said Moscow sympathized with Ankara's security concerns in the area.

Turkey launched an incursion against the Kurdish YPG militia on Wednesday after a withdrawal by U.S. forces with whom they were allied.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said it was important that Syria's territorial integrity be respected and that the operation did no harm to political attempts to settle Syria's eight-year civil war. 


October 10, 2019
Rivlin to German president: Act without 'compromise' against antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

