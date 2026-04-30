Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have reportedly been dissatisfied with the way Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has conducted diplomacy and negotiations and are calling for his dismissal, London-based anti-regime outlet Iran International reported on Thursday, citing two informed sources.

According to these sources, Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf believe Araghchi has been acting as little more than an assistant to Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, rather than a minister implementing government policy.

The sources shared with Iran International that Araghchi has been acting without Pezeshkian’s oversight or knowledge while coordinating entirely with Vahidi and Vahidi’s directives. This has caused Pezeshkian to tell those close to him that if this continues, he will remove Araghchi from his position.

This comes a month after reports emerged of serious disagreements between Pezeshkian and Avidi, Iran International wrote.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, in February. (credit: Iran’s Presidential website/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

Internal disputes led to Iranian negotiating delegation's retreat

Citing sources familiar with the negotiations between Iran and the United States, Iran International wrote that internal disputes within the Iranian negotiating delegation were what ultimately caused the team to leave the talks on Saturday, April 12.

These sources told Iran International that Araghchi had displayed flexibility during the Friday negotiations regarding reducing or halting financial and military support for the ‘Axis of Resistance’, especially Hezbollah, which drew a harsh reaction from Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and former IRGC commander.