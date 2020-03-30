Labor Chairman Amir Peretz, MK Shmuli to join Netanyahu-led government

The move by the two Labor Party MKs will be coordinated with Benny Gantz's Israel Resilience party (Blue and White), following their split from Yesh Atid and Telem and decision to enter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Labor Party officials believe that the party's chairman, MK Amir Peretz, is planning on joining a Netanyahu-led coalition, taking the role of Minister of Economy, and that MK Itzik Shmuli will join him in the government as his deputy minister. It was also reported that fellow Labor MK Merav Michaeli is expected to join Meretz in the coming days, remaining in the opposition.