Lapid: Netanyahu and Edelstein shut down democracy using coronavirus

Blue and White number two Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday alleging they decided to shut down democracy in this country using the novel coronavirus as a reason.



“As he (Netanyahu) did not have a majority in Knesset, he closed it,” Lapid wrote on social media. “As he is about to face trial, he closed down the courts.”



Courts closed due to the new Health Ministry regulations and Netanyahu’s trial for alleged corruption was re-scheduled for May.



Lapid also said that, with the means available in 2020, there is no reason for Knesset members not to vote remotely or hold sessions remotely to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.