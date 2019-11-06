Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lawmakers release impeachment testimony of top Ukraine diplomat

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 21:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of Republican President Donald Trump released a transcript on Wednesday of the deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

Taylor's testimony, delivered behind closed doors on Oct. 22, was considered some of the most damaging to the Trump administration to date, as he outlined how it was leveraging nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of the Republican president's political rival.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
UK Labour party deputy Watson to stand down, loss to antisemitism fight

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings