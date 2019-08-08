Lebanese paper ‘Daily Star’ devotes printed issue for a wake-up call

The Lebanese newspaper Daily Star devoted its entire Thursday edition to a wakeup call to the country’s leaders.



The paper printed, in white letters over black sheets, a lamentation about Lebanon. Citing the 1.5 million refugees living in it, the wide-reach of illegal firearms and soaring national debut now at $100 billion.



Printed since 1952, the paper used to feature pieces by the late Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

