Lebanese paper ‘Daily Star’ devotes printed issue for a wake-up call

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 12:29
The Lebanese newspaper Daily Star devoted its entire Thursday edition to a wakeup call to the country’s leaders. 
 
The paper printed, in white letters over black sheets, a lamentation about Lebanon. Citing the 1.5 million refugees living in it, the wide-reach of illegal firearms and soaring national debut now at $100 billion. 
 
Printed since 1952, the paper used to feature pieces by the late Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi.     



