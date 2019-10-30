Lebanon's Aoun asks cabinet to continue caretaker role until govt forms

Breaking news.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday.
Hariri's resignation toppled his coalition government. He said he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by 13 days of protests against the ruling elite.
