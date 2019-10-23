Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's Bank Audi denies ties to any 'illegitimate enrichment'

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 16:10
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Bank Audi denied on Wednesday any involvement in "illegitimate enrichment" after a public prosecutor brought charges against the bank and ex-prime minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon's National New Agency said earlier the prosecutor brought charges against Mikati, his brother and son, as well as the bank, for making gains by obtaining subsidized housing loans.


