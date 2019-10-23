Lebanon's Bank Audi denies ties to any 'illegitimate enrichment'

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Bank Audi denied on Wednesday any involvement in "illegitimate enrichment" after a public prosecutor brought charges against the bank and ex-prime minister Najib Mikati.



Lebanon's National New Agency said earlier the prosecutor brought charges against Mikati, his brother and son, as well as the bank, for making gains by obtaining subsidized housing loans.



