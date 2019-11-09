Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's grand mufti calls for protesters' demands to be met

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 12:26
BEIRUT - Lebanon's grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, called on Saturday for those in power to meet protesters' demands of ending corruption and sectarianism.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian also said the time had come for the prompt formation of a national emergency government of experts, in a televised address on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday.The country is in political turmoil after a wave of protests that prompted the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister last week


