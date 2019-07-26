Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman: Do we want a Jewish state or halakhic state?

By MAARIV ONLINE
July 26, 2019 14:31
Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Facebook account on Friday that every citizen should ask himself on September 17 what kind of country he wants to live in.

Liberman wrote, "On September 17, every citizen of the State of Israel will have to ask himself only one question: Which country do we want to live in? A Jewish state or a halakhic state in which a group of delusional rabbis will impose a religious coercion, extort the government and determine our way of life according to the laws of King David or King Saul.This narrow government is a great trouble and we will not give it a hand. "

