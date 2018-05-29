Liberman: Every place where a rocket is fired is a legitimate target





"Every place from which terror organizations fire on Israeli territory is a legitimate target for an Israel Air Force strike, with all that that implies," Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"In the name of the entire People Israel, I would like to praise the soldiers and commanders of the IDF for their dedication and determination, and the residents of the Gaza border region for their strong stance," Liberman wrote. "We will act with any means to ensure that Israel's citizens enjoy security and calm."